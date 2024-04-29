Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Marco Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 548.4% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 112.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $41.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $55.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

