Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of IAC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC by 39.7% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IAC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

Shares of IAC opened at $48.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. IAC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

