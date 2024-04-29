Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $69.35. 1,582,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,827,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of -64.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $161,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,973.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,986 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,477,515 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

