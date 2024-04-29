Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.9% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $67,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 661.5% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.23.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total value of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,630 shares of company stock worth $221,479,470 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA stock traded down $5.11 on Monday, hitting $457.31. 977,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,480. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $357.85 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $471.35 and a 200-day moving average of $436.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

