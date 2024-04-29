Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY24 guidance at $6.10-6.50 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Materion Stock Performance

MTRN stock opened at $119.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.08. Materion has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $145.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Materion’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Materion from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Materion news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,743,292.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

