Mather Group LLC. Has $12.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,018 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,574,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,651,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,220,000 after acquiring an additional 314,511 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.92. 1,571,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,872,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.70. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

