Mather Group LLC. Has $13.16 Million Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. cut its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 457,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,532 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $13,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 408.0% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.39. 70,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,891. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $29.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

