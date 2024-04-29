Mather Group LLC. Has $43.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $43,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,755,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,226,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. The company had a trading volume of 925,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,107,565. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.02.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

