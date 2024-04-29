Mather Group LLC. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,273,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,056 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $98,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,555. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

