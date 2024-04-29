Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,348 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $14,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,101,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,225,000 after buying an additional 88,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,038,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,958,000 after buying an additional 133,339 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 7.7% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,577,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,339,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,343,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $2,048,020.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,072.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,072.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AOS traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $83.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,940. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.98.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

