Mather Group LLC. Purchases 111,685 Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,685 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.91% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $16,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 210,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after buying an additional 56,460 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 19,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock remained flat at $45.80 during midday trading on Monday. 107,129 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

