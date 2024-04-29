Mather Group LLC. Purchases 17,973 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,973 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.47% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAE. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2,870.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,668,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,934,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242,269 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,453,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,195,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,883,000 after buying an additional 977,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,807,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,575,000 after buying an additional 688,580 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. 63,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,483. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.