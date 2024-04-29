Mather Group LLC. Purchases 449,639 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,669,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up approximately 7.8% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 2.51% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $494,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,974.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,744,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,890,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,674.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 466,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,009,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,960,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.51. 161,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.