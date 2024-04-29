Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 91.9% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 728,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,665,771. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $95.67. The firm has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

3M Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

