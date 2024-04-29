Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,039,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,996 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.94% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $36,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 38,493,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,404,000 after buying an additional 592,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,178,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,763,000 after buying an additional 219,255 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 409,908 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,430,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.09. 101,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average of $33.77. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $35.96.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.