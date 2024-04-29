Mather Group LLC. Sells 16,798 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,798 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $17,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VSS stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 25,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.41. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

