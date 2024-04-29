Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,989 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $14,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1,406.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 139.1% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 6,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $288.99. 389,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $280.86 and its 200 day moving average is $262.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.