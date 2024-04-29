Matt Pullen Buys 13,439 Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report) insider Matt Pullen purchased 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 262 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of £35,210.18 ($43,490.83).

Marshalls Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Marshalls stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 268.50 ($3.32). The stock had a trading volume of 316,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,091. The firm has a market capitalization of £679.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,764.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Marshalls plc has a 1 year low of GBX 195.30 ($2.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 315.60 ($3.90). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 261.37.

Marshalls Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.70 ($0.07) per share. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $2.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,428.57%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Marshalls to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 320 ($3.95) to GBX 420 ($5.19) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

