McAdam LLC Acquires 984 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.44 on Monday, hitting $512.21. 1,054,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,785,136. The company has a market cap of $438.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $514.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $481.96. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

