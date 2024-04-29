McAdam LLC Buys 901 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 393,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $233.93. 74,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,962. The company has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $184.15 and a 1 year high of $241.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.26.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

