McAdam LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

McAdam LLC lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD remained flat at $51.15 during mid-day trading on Monday. 952,638 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.