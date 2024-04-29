McAdam LLC Has $139.23 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

McAdam LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,678,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,102 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 10.0% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $139,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,541,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,843,000 after acquiring an additional 165,266 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 71,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 32,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,005. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

