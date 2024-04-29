McAdam LLC Has $15.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of McAdam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $15,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 773,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,123 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $246.85. 62,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,010. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

