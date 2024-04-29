McAdam LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

McAdam LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,029.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,157.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 23,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,004.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 184,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,623 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:XLG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.20. 198,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,858. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

