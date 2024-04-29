McAdam LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.52. 441,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,052. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.62. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.30.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

