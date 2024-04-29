McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

OEF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,274. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.01.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

