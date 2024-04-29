McAdam LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance
OEF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $241.97. The company had a trading volume of 32,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,274. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.01.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- What does consumer price index measure?
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.