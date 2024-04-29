McAdam LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 83,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,389,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after acquiring an additional 104,907 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 74,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,107,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,458,814. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

