McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

McAdam LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PHB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.84. 24,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,973. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.