McAdam LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

McAdam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,478 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLN. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 171.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 309.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $121,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

MLN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,475 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68.

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

