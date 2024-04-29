McAdam LLC Sells 11,520 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of McAdam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. McAdam LLC owned 0.23% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 35,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

FNDE traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 72,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,068. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.76. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

