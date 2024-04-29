McAdam LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

McAdam LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,738,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,046,000 after buying an additional 688,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,680,000 after purchasing an additional 179,178 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,192,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,506,000 after purchasing an additional 41,033 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 4,156,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,708,000 after purchasing an additional 120,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,485,000 after buying an additional 1,093,589 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,465. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.21 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.80.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

