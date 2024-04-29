Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $401.99 and last traded at $400.82. 27,821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 248,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $395.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Get Medpace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $397.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.75. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.00, for a total transaction of $41,106.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Medpace by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 353.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.