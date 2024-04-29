Melco Resorts & Entertainment Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 9,922 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the typical volume of 3,751 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.60 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLCO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,861. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.11. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.86.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

