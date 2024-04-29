Mercury General (MCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Mercury General had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, analysts expect Mercury General to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Mercury General Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of MCY stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.80. Mercury General has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.12.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mercury General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCY

About Mercury General

(Get Free Report)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.