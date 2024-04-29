Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $56.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after purchasing an additional 319,301 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after acquiring an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Merus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,637,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,026,000 after purchasing an additional 751,609 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Merus by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,735,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,497,000 after buying an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRUS stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. Merus has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.10.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

