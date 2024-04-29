Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives $56.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus
Merus Stock Performance
MRUS stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00. Merus has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.10.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 352.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.
About Merus
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.
