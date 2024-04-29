MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $70.42 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $67.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.04.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

