Metro (TSE:MRU) Given New C$75.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Metro (TSE:MRU – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Metro from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$74.50 to C$74.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Metro from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$77.86.

Metro Price Performance

TSE MRU opened at C$70.92 on Thursday. Metro has a 52 week low of C$65.43 and a 52 week high of C$78.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71. The stock has a market cap of C$16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$72.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.59.

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.91. Metro had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of C$4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.63 billion. Analysts forecast that Metro will post 4.2576393 EPS for the current year.

Metro Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

About Metro

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

