MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGM. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at about $361,915,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1,447.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,980,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723,659 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,527,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,923,000 after purchasing an additional 106,158 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 544.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,995,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.34.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,871,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,599. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

