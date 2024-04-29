MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at Roth Mkm

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Roth Mkm from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $80.54 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $75.78 and a 1 year high of $124.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.87 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In related news, VP Erika Lapish purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.86 per share, with a total value of $38,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,823. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 99.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

