Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $112.11 and last traded at $113.66. 4,603,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 20,359,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.20.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -13.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,890 shares of company stock worth $29,738,667 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth $52,614,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 146,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 49,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 169,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,039,000 after buying an additional 90,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

