Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up 1.7% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.69. 4,967,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,929,564. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

