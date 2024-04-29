Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,004 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,398,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,989,000 after acquiring an additional 548,650 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,517,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,196,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,284.1% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 406,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,468,000 after acquiring an additional 377,152 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. The company had a trading volume of 575,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,346. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

