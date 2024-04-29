Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.51. 1,490,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,762. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $129.60 and a 12-month high of $184.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.01.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

