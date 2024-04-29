Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $10.46 Million Investment in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 103,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,463,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up about 7.2% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. owned about 0.69% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,533,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,125,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,280. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.04 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

