Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 1,461 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.1% of Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 491,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,355. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $183.52. The stock has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

