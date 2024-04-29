Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. Sells 531 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.42. The stock had a trading volume of 790,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,125. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.48.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

