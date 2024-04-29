MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Holdings Cut by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 0.9% during the third quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 54,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 6.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.82. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

