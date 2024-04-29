Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Acquires 124 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $273.60. The company had a trading volume of 708,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,146. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.96. The company has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.34 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.