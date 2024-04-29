Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Boosts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,487 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 13,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Account Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 278,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,182. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.