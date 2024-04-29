Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Buys 846 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

NEE stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.60. 2,814,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,794,188. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.15. The company has a market capitalization of $138.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.